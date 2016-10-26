Find An Excellent Night's Stay With These Ideas

It's often overwhelming to select a great hotel room. Some preliminary research can really help. Get a price range in mind, figure out what you expect from a hotel, and you can begin to plan. Put these tips to use, and you can have the best hotel stay ever.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

If you've left amenities at home, ask the front desk. Often you won't need to go out to buy things like toothpaste and toothbrushes. The front desk typically has the staples available to customers at no cost whatsoever. Sure it's only a few dollars saved, but every dollar counts.

When searching for a hotel, consider "bundle" packages. For example, if you have to fly to your location, look for a bundle that includes both your hotel room and your airfare. You should save quite a bit of money that way, but make sure to always double-check the regular room rate to ensure you are getting a good deal.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

Bedbugs have become a problem at hotels in recent years, so upon entering your hotel room, check for signs of these critters. Check for stains on bedding and behind walls. If you notice any signs that point to the possible presence of bedbugs, request a different room. Bedbugs can travel home with you in your luggage, causing an unwelcome infestation in your home.

Do not feel silly when it comes to asking a hotel's guest representative some questions. If you are looking for quiet and relaxation, you need to ask ahead to be sure you will get it. For instance, is the hotel too close to an airport? Is there construction going on nearby. Know this before booking with a hotel.

Check out priceline.com and other online hotel discount vendors to help you find the best deals out there. These websites can really bring hotel costs down to rock bottom prices. Even upper scale hotels can be found for more affordable prices. There's no reason you should be paying full rate.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

Sign on to Facebook and find the page of the hotel you are staying at. Write a little message on their page, and see if the staff responds. You never know, they may offer you a special perk! If nothing else, keep up with what is happening on the page in case any specials are announced.

If you are going to need a rollaway or crib, ask for this when making your reservation. They may not have any available. Sometimes, they cost extra, too. Talk about these things when you make your reservations.

If you do not trust leaving your valuables in the safe provided in your room, hotel staff will store it in the safe located there. Make sure that you get some type of receipt verifying the items you give them. This will help cover damages in case something goes missing.

As you already know, finding the perfect hotel can take a bit of planning and research. But you will find that using the tips above will make it so much easier and can save you a significant amount of money. So keep these tips in mind and start planning your next hotel stay.